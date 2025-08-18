Edo primary school teachers trained to boost literacy

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

In a bid to improve literacy and strengthen teaching capacity, the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), in partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and Universal Learning Solutions (ULS), United Kingdom, has trained public primary school teachers in Edo State on the globally acclaimed Jolly Phonics method.

The three-day capacity-building workshop, held under UBEC’s Teachers Professional Development Programme, focused on equipping teachers with modern techniques to enhance pupils’ reading and writing skills in line with international best practices.

Executive Chairman of Edo SUBEB, Hon. Ebanehita Sonia Omonzane, represented by the Board Secretary, Barrister Oluku Beatrice Ada, noted that the training programme, which began about a decade ago, has significantly improved the literacy levels of pupils across Edo State.

According to her, the introduction of Jolly Phonics into the state’s curriculum has enabled children to “read, write, and communicate fluently,” while also boosting teachers’ confidence and effectiveness. She emphasized that the interactive, multi-sensory nature of the programme—using actions, songs, and stories—makes learning enjoyable and memorable for pupils.

Omonzane, however, called for more integration of technology into the programme, continuous assessments, learner tracking, parental involvement, and feedback mechanisms to maximize its impact.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of ULS UK, Gary Foxcroft—represented by the Country Director, Patrick Uzu—described Jolly Phonics as the “best global model for equipping children with essential reading and writing skills.” He highlighted its systematic synthetic phonics approach, which he said has delivered quick results in improving literacy levels across Edo State’s public primary schools.

“Jolly Phonics has created equal opportunities for children to learn to read and write, thereby promoting equity in education,” Uzu said.

Foxcroft further acknowledged UBEC’s consistent support for the programme, noting that it has enabled Jolly Phonics to expand across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, making it a household name in Nigeria’s education sector.