Edo: Ovia APC Campaign Council DG, others emerge as commissioner nominees

By Ozioruva Aliu

BWNIN CITY – THE Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recently concluded by-election in the Ovia Federal Constituency, Charity Amayaenvbo, has been nominated as a commissioner by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Others in the list released by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, included Hon Vincent Uwadiae, Hon Etin-osa Ogbewei, Hon Saturday Uwuilekhue and Professor Roland Otaru (SAN).

Ikhilor said the names would be forwarded to the state house of assembly for clearance.

The statement described Amayaenvbo as a grassroots politician, businessman and financial expert.

He was the former Executive Director at Edo State Internal Revenue Service in charge of income taxes, as well as the Former Executive Director on Local Government Restructuring and Monitoring.

Amayaenvbo worked with several banks where he rose to the position of Regional Director, Regional Manager and later Area Manager, Edo/Delta States.