Edo: Okpebholo summons contractor over delay in Benin –Sapele road reconstruction

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Monday, has summoned the contractor handling the reconstruction of the Benin–Sapele Road over its slow pace despite money being released and the quality of drainage.

A statement on Monday by Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua said the governor decided after driving through the over 20-kilometre road where he stopped at several points and inspected the quality of the drain, pavement and materials being used for the construction.

He said the governor stopped at Peanut junction, Ogheghe junction by Akenuwa Community, Ogheghe road, off Sapele road, Old road, which was abandoned by previous administrations after several promises to the residents in the area.

Okpebholo said, “I have inspected what they are doing, and the work is solid and good. But the problem is the level of spee,d which is not good for me. People are suffering due to the slow pace of work and we have to do something drastic to ensure that the road is motorable by reducing the plight of the people who are using the road.

“The second segment of the road, which is another 7k,m will soon commence, but apart from the road, the drain is important to us because it is responsible for taking water out.

“Drainage is important, and the design stopped the construction of the drainage system in the middle of the town. The question is, where will the water go? We will look at the design again to ensure that the one we will finally construct for this road takes water out of town and desilts it at the proper place. When this is done, it will enable us to have a good and lasting road after its completion.

“Our people are suffering and crying, and we are out here this evening to check the level of work done and ensure speedy completion,” he said.