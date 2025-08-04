Edo NUJ condemns shut down of radio station by Niger State Government

.Unveils new gate, tasks members on objective reporting

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Monday condemned the shutting down of a radio station in Niger State, Badeggi FM Radio, Minna, on the order of Governor Umar Bago.

The chairman of the Council, Festus Alenkhe stated this at the commissioning of the remodelled entrance gate into the premises, where he said the closure of the station was an infringement on the constitutional responsibility of the media, adding that any alleged infraction by the station ought to be directed to the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Alenkhe also urged practising journalists in Edo State to be objective in their reportage saying, “It is a thing of joy that so far, no journalist in the state has been found wanting in terms of objective reporting and balancing of reports. I urge them to continue in this stead. Edo NUJ condemns the closure of a radio station in Niger State, they should allow journalists to practice journalism without hindrance”

The event attracted former chairmen of the state council, veteran journalists and other leaders of the union.

In his remarks before unveiling the new facility, a former chairman of the council, Comrade Godwin Erahon, described Alenkehe as a visionary and productive leader.

He said “To hail the series of the great achievements of the current Executive of our great Union led by Dr. Festus Alenkhe is not to discredit any of us who served here before them. Rather, it is acknowledging how blessed we are to have successors who are striving to improve on our legacy. Even in our individual families, such generational prosperity is what we pray for.

“I am very happy for the series of commendations from all of us, Past Chairmen of the council as expressed so far on Our Platform.

“Let us continue to encourage our current Executive to continue with its good work.

“Let’s also continue to watch over the Union prayerfully and socially. I commend all members of the current Executive for their loyalty to the Union as manifest in their cooperation with the Chairman in the pursuit of these visible achievements.

“Part of the obstacles to the success of past Chairmen were the sabotages by some or all of their officials who ganged up to insist that money earmarked for projects be shared as booties amongst themselves, even when such money was generated from the personal influence and connection of the chairman.

“Members of the Union nationwide should learn from the current Edo Council’s blessings from our wise choice of officials.”