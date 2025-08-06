Edo LG group alleges lack of equity in appointments

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – SOME concerned people in the Oredo local government area of Edo State have alleged lopsided appointments in the local government area in favour of only one ward, Ward 7, out of the 12 wards that make up the council.

The group alleged that the development is causing anxiety among council members, as those from the other 11 wards feel that the appointments were in favour of the state secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Lawrence Okah.

Speaking on behalf of the concerned group, Osamuyi Osadiaye stated that there are plans to ensure that the next chairman of Oredo Local Government Area also comes from Ward 7.

He identified over ten appointments which he alleged are domiciled in the ward, describing it as undemocratic and an affront to the “principles of equity, justice and fair play in the scheme of things.”

He appealed to the state governor, Monday Okpebhol,o to allow other wards in the council area to also have a representation in the council as well as the state government level.

They expressed optimism that the governor, following his track record of strictness, would listen to them and correct the one sided appointments.

But a close associate of Okah said those allegations were unfounded as appointments are not zoned to any particular ward.