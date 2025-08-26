Edo hospital denies complicity in death of twins

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Management of the Med-Vical Medical Centre in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Tuesday denied allegations of medical negligence and incompetence in the handling of the case of “extreme pre-term” twin babies referred from another facility to them.

Med-Vical Medical Centre is specialised in paediatric and neonatal intensive care services with state-of-the-art facilities for respiratory care and life support

The pre-term babies died on separate days at the neonatal intensive care centre.

Parents of the babies, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Sylvester, had petitioned the Police calling for an investigation into the death of their babies.

They accused the hospital of taking one of the babies to the mortuary without informing them.

But the hospital said the babies were delivered pre-term in another hospital, but subsequently referred from a second private hospital to our facility at about 9pm on July 9th.

The Consultant Paediatrician/Neonatologist of the hospital, Dr. Enato Gertrude said she received the babies who were in a critical condition and diagnosed them to have severe prematurity, severe respiratory distress syndrome, severe neonatal sepsis and perinatal asphyxia.

Dr. Enato said despite the fact that the parents of the babies could not provide 50 percent of what was needed to start treatment, they commenced treatment in a race to save the babies.

She said the parents were counseled, informed and their consent sought on every step taken to treat the babies.

Dr. Enato said the first twin died after eight days of being admitted at the facility, while the second one died after three weeks.

According to her, “I wasn’t there at the delivery. I don’t know what transpired. I don’t know everything that happened until they got to our facility, which was several hours after the children were born, because they came into our facility very ill.

“When the children came, we diagnosed them and put the babies on the machine and started treatment, there is a minimum deposit that is supposed to be paid. The babies needed tubings, surfactants and caffeine citrate, which are expensive. They are not even readily available over the counter.

“They are actually specially ordered, specially packaged, and cold chains must be maintained with them. And they are quite expensive. I don’t produce them. I buy them to use for the babies. And it’s supposed to help these babies. So at this point, the parents didn’t have enough money for all of this. I think the father had less than 50% of the money because he said he couldn’t get the money at that time.

“We placed both babies on the machine and we continued to give antibiotics and oxygen therapy. And at a point, we noticed that the respiratory distress was not getting better and we informed the parents.”

She said when they noticed that things were not going well for one of the babies, they called the parents and they were counseled “Despite all our resuscitation efforts for the baby, the baby succumbed to the illness. The father wasn’t happy after we explained everything to him. It was quite painful at that time for everybody.

“Following the passing of the first twin, the father became hostile and we tried to counsel him but it was difficult to get him to calm down. We even suggested referring the second twin to UBTH, but he quickly declined and pleaded for treatment to continue, as they had nowhere else they preferred to go to.

She said they tried to save the second baby but in the process noticed bleeding continued for the second one despite blood transfusion with platelets administration, and the baby needed a mechanical ventilator (life support).

“We counseled the mother and told the mother that at this point that the baby had a poor prognosis. Chances of survival were slim and she said yes that we should continue to do everything she has faith that the baby will survive.”

She said the parents were contacted, the mother came to see the corpse of the child, she left and didn’t return. Due to the delay in claiming the corpse after 12 hours of demise and after several attempts to reach the father to no avail, we decided to take the corpse to the mortuary. We never denied the parents’ access to their child’s corpse.

The hospital further added that they are committed to transparency and accountability in their operations adding that at Med Vical Medical Centre , patients safety and well-being are top priorities as they strive to provide highest quality care.