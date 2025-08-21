Edo govt pays hospital bill of student hit by truck in Auchi

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

…Commits to take care of surgery

By Adesina Wahab

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has cleared the medical bill of Miss Elizabeth Obi, an accident victim who was hit by a truck in Auchi and who is currently receiving treatment at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua, Edo State.

The governor’s gesture was conveyed by the Commissioner for education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, yesterday when he led a government delegation to visit the accident victim, where he pledged the support of the government for her and the payment for her hospital bill.

The case of Miss Obi, 22, and a final year student, was amplified on social media by a social media advocate, known as VDM. The accident was linked to a truck belonging to popular conglomerate and it happened on 7th of September, 2024 at the Auchi axis of the Benin-Auchi Express Road.

She was admitted at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, ISTH, on 11th of September, 2024 for medical attention.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, ISTH, Dr. Obagaye Olakunle Michael, said the victim is responding to treatment after spending some time at the intensive care unit of the hospital, but requires a laser surgery to correct the obstruction in her breathing way, a.procedure that can only be carried out in Kaduna because ISTH, Irrua doesn’t have the requisite equipment for such a surgery.

Speaking, Dr Iyamu stated that Senator Monday Okpebholo, moved by her story, reiterated his commitment to stand by Miss Obi and all Edo students to achieve their dreams.

“Governor Monday Okpebholo’ has taken full responsibility for the victim’s medical expense which has delayed further progress, as her parents lack the financial capacity to bear it. The administration is committed to the well-being of the citizens, especially in times of distress,” he added.