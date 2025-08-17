Edo Govt condemns killing of hippopotamus in community

By Ozioruva Aliu

The Edo State Forestry Commission has condemned the recent killing of a hippopotamus in Anegbete community in Etsako Central local government area.

It was gathered that the Anegbette community celebrates hunters who kill wild species and celebrated the killing of the Hippopotamus by a local hunter.

But a statement by the Chairman of the Commission, Hon Valentine Asuen, said the animal killed is an endangered species and that rather than killing it, it could have become a tourism attraction to the community.

He urged members of the public to support the Commission in sustaining a safe environment and other natural endowments for the benefit of the state.

The statement reads “This amphibious animal is not only an endangered species, but also a potential source of tourism, education, and sustainable livelihood for the Anegbette Community, the State and Nation in general.

“The loss of such an endangered animal is not just the loss of a species; it is the loss of a rare opportunity. The Okumuzo riverside location could be developed into a tourist attraction, drawing visitors from far and wide to see these unique animals in their natural habitat, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

“We urge members of the public to: Support Edo State Forestry Commission to protect and conserve aquatic wildlife for future generations.

“Report any hunting or killing of protected species to the Edo State Forestry Commission

“Work with the Edo State Forestry Commission to promote eco-tourism and sustainable development.

“We therefore call on members of the public to join hands with Edo State Forestry Commission to preserve nature for posterity and turn our natural heritage into a source of pride, income, and sustainable growth.”

Vanguard News