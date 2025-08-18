Edo EIRS boss laud APC’s victory in Edo by-elections

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Executive Chairman Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), Otunba Oladele Bankole-Balogun on Monday, congratulated Hon. Joseph Ikpea and Hon. Gabriella Omosede Igbinedion on their landslide victories in the August 16 by-elections where they emerged as Senator and House of Representatives elect.

While Ikpea was elected as the to represent Edo Central Senatorial District taking over from Governor Monday Okpebholo, Hon Igbinedion secured win as the Member of the House of Representatives for Ovia (North East & South West) Federal Constituency to take the place of the Deputy Governor, Hon Dennis Idahosa.

In his congratulatory message, the EIRS Executive Chairman described their victories as a testament to their “credibility, leadership, and the overwhelming acceptance by the people.”

He praised their dedication to the socio-economic and political development of Edo State, expressing confidence that they would bring passion, integrity, and visionary representation to the National Assembly.

Hon. Oladele specifically noted that the “by-election victories is a resounding affirmation of the visionary leadership and mandate of his Excellency, Distinguished Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Executive Governor of Edo State.

“Your resounding victories are a clear statement of your commitment to service and the trust reposed in you by your constituents and a resounding affirmation of the leadership and mandate of the State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo”.

“As you embark on this noble mandate, I urge you to continue uniting your districts, championing policies that uplift the people, and strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.” Otunba Bankole-Balogun stated.

The EIRS Chairman further noted that Edo State is proud of their achievements and looks forward to their impactful contributions on the national stage.