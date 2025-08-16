Edo By-Elections: PDP urges Tinubu to ensure security neutrality

President Bola Tinubu

…Raises concerns over voting disruptions

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that security agencies remain neutral during the ongoing by-elections in Edo State.

In a statement issued by the Edo State PDP Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the party appealed for a peaceful and credible electoral process, while expressing concern over reports of disruptions and voter intimidation in some polling units.

The PDP urged President Tinubu to direct security agencies to act professionally and safeguard the electoral process without bias. “We appeal to President Tinubu to ensure that all security personnel deployed in Edo for the by-elections act with neutrality and respect for democratic values,” the statement read.

The party cited concerns raised by its members and observers regarding incidents in parts of Esan Central and Ovia South West local government areas. According to the statement, some voters reportedly faced difficulties accessing polling units, and there were accounts of disruptions affecting the voting process.

In Ovia South West, PDP House of Representatives candidate Hon. Destiny Enabulele reported a confrontation at his polling unit and alleged that personal items were taken during the incident.

The party called on the Edo State Government and relevant authorities to investigate the reported incidents and take steps to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

“Democracy thrives when citizens are allowed to freely express their will at the ballot box without fear or interference,” the PDP stated. “We urge all stakeholders to support a peaceful process in the interest of the state and the nation.”

The PDP also encouraged its supporters and voters to remain calm, law-abiding, and vigilant, emphasizing the importance of participating in the democratic process peacefully.

The by-elections in Edo Central and Ovia Federal Constituency continue amid heightened political interest and close monitoring by stakeholders.