Edo by-election: Why my administration is investing in education – Okpebholo

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

…DG leads campaigns in Ovia

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, has said that his administration is investing in education because of the overall effect it would have on the socio-economic and intellectual development of the state.

The governor stated this in Igueben in Edo Central Senatorial District, where he said his administration is reviving the College of Education in the place because it would bring development to the area.

The spoke during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign tour of several wards in Edo Central Senatorial District, including Ward 4, 7, 8, Uzea Kingdom, and Ebele Kingdom, ahead of next Saturday’s senatorial by-electio,n where he also assured the people that all the State’s higher institutions will receive the attention they deserve.

He declared, “We will continue to march forward. We are reviving the College of Education, Igueben. We have rolled out a ₦1 billion bursary scheme to cater for Edo indigenes in tertiary institutions.”

Governor Okpebholo, also welcomed decampees from other political parties, led by leaders of various groups from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including the former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Itula, in Okpoju Ward 4.

Meanwhile, the APC the deputy governor of Edo state, Hon. Dennis Idahosa continued the campaign for the Ovia Federal Constituency House of Representatives by-election saying it would be a litmus test for the state chapter of the APC and said that the leadership and members of the party must do all that is necessary in terms of mobilisation and canvassing for votes to secure victory for the party.

He stated this at the party’s flag off campaign for the bye-election in Ovia South West.

He noted that on the part of the government, Governor Monday Okpebholo has embarked on infrastructural transformation of the federal constituency to make life more meaningful for the people.

He said that the only support needed for the governor to do more is to work for the success of the APC on Saturday.

“Saturday’s by-election is to show our preparedness for the 2027 general elections. I want it to be a 100 percent win for the APC.

“We are not taking this election for granted. When you get home, tell your family and neighbours that APC is one way, vote for Omosede Igbinedion, the only female candidate for the National Assembly from Edo state.”

On her part, the party’s candidate foe the poll, Igbinedion, while describing the deputy governor as a grassroots politician who has worked for the transformation of the federal constituency.

She appealed to the people not to relent on their support for the deputy governor, as well as the APC for more infrastructural development.