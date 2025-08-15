Edo By-Election: I have no Intention to disrupt elections – Inegbeniki 

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party in Edo Central Senatorial District, Chief Francis Inegbeniki has insisted he had no plan whatever to disrupt Saturday By-Elections as falsely alleged by Edo State Chairman of All Progressives Congress APC, Emperor Jarret Tenebe.

Tenebe, had issued a statement alleging that Inegbeniki was mobilizing youths from neighboring States to disrupt the elections on Saturday in Esan Land (Edo Central Senatorial District).

In his reaction on Friday, Inegbeniki described the allegations made by Tenebe as malicious, false and misleading.

“My attention has been drawn to a libelous press release signed by a self styled Emperor Jarret Tenebe, where my name was mentioned as one of those mobilizing tugs to disrupt the Saturday election in Esan Land (Edo Central Senatorial District)”

“ Jarret has become a disgrace to the APC, he is known for his reckless talks.

Inegbeniki urged all peace loving people of Edo Central Senatorial District to go about their civic duties by going out to vote on Saturday.

“ The APC must watch the activities of Jarret Tenebe, he is known in the past to make this kind of reckless statement and this must be one of such statement to collect money from APC”