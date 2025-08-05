Edo by-election: APC sure of 98 percent victory says DG

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, on Tuesday assured that the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) would get nothing less than 98 per cent victory in the August 16 by-election for the Ovia federal constituency.

Idahosa noted that in addition to the formidable flag bearer in Barr. Omosede Igbinedion, the development strides of Governor Monday Okpebholo in the state was also a factor that would determine the party’s victory

A statement signed by Idahosa’s Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo said the deputy governor stated this when he interacted with the leadership and members of the APC in Ovia North East local government when the campaign team birthed at Uhen and Isiuwa communities for the ward-to-ward campaign.

He urged the people to come out enmass to support their own, Omosede Igbinedion who is from the council on the day of election.

While urging the party not to be complacent, he said all hands must be on deck to mobilise eligible voters across the council area to cast their votes on the election day.

The deputy governor said his aim is to see that the election was concluded and victory announced in favour of the APC by 1pm on the election day.

“We don’t need to talk much at Isiuwa because this is Omosede’s community, and Ovia North-East is her local government area,” Idahosa declared.

He reminded the supporters that aside their past political differences, he and the party’s candidate share a lot in common, development of the Ovia federal constituency.

On her part, Omosede Igbinedion expressed appreciation to the deputy governor for personally leading the campaign team.

She promised to make provisions of healthcare facilities where needed and the completion of electrification projects started by her predecessor, Idahosa, as well as provide agricultural inputs for the agrarian communities.

She warned against betraying the party over monetary gains.

Meanwhile, the APC candidate said she nursed no regrets for dumping her former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

She attributed the reason to the need to stay connected with the federal government in order to attract development to her constituents and the state at large

“APC is the only team that is afloat and floating. Our ship is beautiful, it is a beautiful Yacht and it is ready for everybody,” she said.