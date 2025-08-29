ECOWAS, foundation empower youth, women through two-year project in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — More than 100 jobs have been created for pastoralists in Kaduna State under a two-year project aimed at boosting youth employment and women empowerment through livestock value-chain development.

Chief Executive Officer of the Milk Value Chain Foundation, Dr. Ishak Bello, disclosed this at a knowledge-sharing dissemination workshop in Kaduna.

He said the initiative, titled “Enhancement of Youth Employment Through Improved Dairy Production and Feed Enterprises in Kaduna State,” recorded a 99 percent success rate and provided multiple interventions to improve livelihoods.

Implemented by the Milk Value Chain Foundation in partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food, with funding support from the Swiss Development Corporation, the project also enjoyed the backing of the National Commission for Nomadic Education and the Confederation of Traditional Stock Breeders Association of Africa (CORET).

According to Dr. Bello, the programme delivered solar-powered boreholes with drinking troughs, established a demonstration grazing reserve, distributed improved pregnant cows to women, and promoted cooperative societies for local dairy development.

He noted that women beneficiaries now produce between 8 and 10 litres of milk per day, while youths have been trained in feed production and other livestock value-chain enterprises.

“The programme was designed to build sustainable employment opportunities, enhance milk production, and improve the livelihoods of women and youth in Kaduna State,” Dr. Bello said.

Speaking at the event, a representative of the National Commission for Nomadic Education and CORET, Dr. Umar Hardo, described the intervention as well-articulated and successful, stressing the need for sustainability through government support.

Similarly, Dr. Saata Kumaga of the ECOWAS Regional Support Programme for Professional Farmers’ Organizations lauded the project as “an excellent job.” He said it had strengthened the capacity of pastoralists to become self-reliant, create jobs, and transition into entrepreneurship.

While expressing satisfaction with the project’s outcome, Dr. Kumaga emphasized that long-term sustainability requires strong backing from the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, state governments, and the private sector, noting that ECOWAS provides only phased funding.