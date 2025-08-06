Ebute to Political Leaders: ‘Be chief servants, not self-serving bosses’

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Comrade Leo Ebute, an international human rights promoter, has urged Nigerian political leaders to act as ‘chief servants’ rather than self-serving individuals.

He made the call during his keynote address at the 10th Much Emerging Leaders Summit and Uncommon Mentorship Awards held in Abuja.

The event, convened by Ebute, brought together key stakeholders from various sectors to discuss youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and leadership development.

Other speakers included Simon Okoro, an ambassador of the Community Network Against Substance Abuse Initiative, who addressed the growing issue of drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

Ebute stressed the importance of prioritising the people’s interests and staying true to democratic values.

He criticised the current style of governance in Nigeria, noting that it strays from the principle of democracy as ‘government of the people, by the people, and for the people.’

“The seats they are holding belong to us, we gave it to them, and we have the statutory right to revoke it. This can only be achieved when we have free and fair ballots, which, as of today in Nigeria, we can say no,” Ebute declared.

He also highlighted youth empowerment and entrepreneurship as critical drivers of national development.

According to him, the private sector now plays a more vital role in Nigeria’s economy and should be supported to encourage young people to become job creators rather than job seekers.

“The sector that drives Nigeria’s economy more now is the private sector. We need to boost private sector participation by encouraging young Nigerians to become entrepreneurs so that tomorrow, after attaining grades in education, they’ll become employers of labour rather than job seekers,” he said.

Ebute further stressed the need to instil ethical leadership values in young Nigerians, urging them to look beyond academic qualifications and focus on becoming responsible employers and leaders of the future.

He said the summit aims to raise a new generation of industry leaders and political figures who will drive Nigeria’s economic and social transformation.

The event also spotlighted the urgent need to tackle drug abuse among young people.

In his remarks, Simon Okoro called on the government to treat drug users as patients rather than criminals and provide proper rehabilitation support.

“Government should take care of them and not see them as criminals but patients. Many of them are trying as much as possible to get out of the drug cycle but cannot because it has become an addiction. They are helplessly trapped in the cycle, and we need to reform them,” Okoro stated.

Participants at the summit called for practical steps to reduce youth unemployment, promote entrepreneurship, and ensure transparent, accountable leadership across the country.