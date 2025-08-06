Ebonyi lawmaker gives WAEC 7-day ultimatum to release withheld results

By Jeff Agbodo

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to release the results of 192,089 candidates withheld over alleged malpractice.

Ogah, expressing strong displeasure, warned that if WAEC fails to release the results within the stipulated period, he would initiate legal action against the examination body for what he described as an act of sabotage against Nigerian youths.

WAEC’s Head of National Office (HNO), Dr. Amos Dangut, had earlier announced that 192,089 results, representing 9.75% of all candidates who sat for the 2025 WASSCE, were withheld over various reported cases of examination malpractice.

Reacting to the development, Hon. Ogah condemned the widespread withholding of results, stating it poses a serious threat to the future of the affected candidates, many of whom are currently processing university admissions.

“It is very unfortunate that after writing both WAEC and JAMB, candidates are now being denied access to their results on flimsy excuses. This action will prevent them from gaining admission and could push them into societal vices,” he said.

The lawmaker questioned WAEC’s handling of the issue, arguing that if malpractice was observed during the exam, action should have been taken immediately, not months later.

“WAEC deploys supervisors and external examiners to monitor these exams. If there were genuine cases of malpractice, they should have been addressed on the spot,” Ogah insisted.

He accused the body of frustrating Nigerian children and pointed out that similar issues are not commonly reported in other West African countries such as Ghana.

Ogah concluded with a warning: “WAEC should release the results within seven days or I will take them to court for abuse of office.”