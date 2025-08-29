Ebonyi govt organises state burial for 11 indigenes slain in Anambra

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI—The Ebonyi State Government has organised a befitting burial for 11 indigenes of the state killed by gunmen on June 30, 2025, in Ogboji, Orumba South local government area of Anambra State.

The ceremony preceded with the funeral Mass by the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki at Unity Square, Abakaliki, after which the corpses were taken to their various communities for interment.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of the state who was sober at the ceremony, announced the donation of N5 million to ten deceased and N10 million to another family with six children.

Nwifuru mandated the families to use the money to establish a business in Ebonyi State, not in Anambra State.

He directed the commissioner for Health, Dr. Moses Ekuma, to ensure proper monitoring of the deceased families to utilise the money effectively.

“The people of Ebonyi State never witnessed this kind of tragedy when I got a call from the governor of Anambra State at eight o’clock in the night and he told me that the worst had happened and I said to him what happened, he said about 12 Ebonyi people have been confirmed dead .”

but he didn’t know the actual number because he had just left Ogboji and i said which people are they same Ebonyi people and i said what happened what was the cause of the death he said the investigations are ongoing.

“They must get to know the roots of this sad event for the massacre. Ebonyi people have been passing through challenges through intimidation molestation in Anambra state and it’s a rare information the economy of Ebonyi state are in the hands of your people the Anambra people and the choicest property in these state are owned by Anambra people and the heart of Abakaliki are owned 90 percent by your people and the way Ebonyi people are being killed in Anambra state is unacceptable to me and it has gotten to the zenith of it.

“We can never take it again, and he said to me I shared your thoughts, and i believe that what you are saying are right and just, and they have been doing a lot of things to stop this madness and it must stop and he started consoling me, and i couldn’t get myself because i can’t believe it” he stated

