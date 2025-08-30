Ebonyi communal crisis: Man beheaded as Edda council boss calls for security

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

A man identified as Dike Nnachi was beheaded over the communal crisis between Osu Edda community in Edda LGA and Amasiri in Afikpo North LGA of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the deceased man, Nnachi from Osu Edda community was found dead with his head cut off by suspected warriors from Amasiri community at the disputed land.

The two communities have been in a land crisis over the years, which has claimed many lives, but the renewed attack claimed the life of a young man.

The Chairman of Edda LGA, Prince Chima Ekumakama, who confirmed the incident while addressing the people of Edda during the maiden edition of Ikeji Edda Egbelu (New Yam) festival at Nguzu Primary School Field, Nguzu Edda, expressed sadness over the gruesome murder of the young man over a protracted land crisis.

He called on Governor Francis Nwifuru to restore lasting peace in the area by mobilising more police, army and other security operatives in the area to stop the killings in the area.

The state governor, who was represented at the event by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Moses Odunwa, promised to restore peace in war torn area.

“Our governor is a peaceful man who is doing everything to restore peace in the area and other places where there is crisis.

“It is heartbreaking that a man was killed during the time of celebration of New Yam. We are going to do everything to restore peace; our governor is determined to restore peace in all crisis-torn areas in the state.

“We appeal to the warring communities to sheath their swords and embrace peace and live peacefully because peace begets development and progress,” he said.

On the festival, the governor commended the people of Edda for the maiden edition of the New Yam Festival as one indivisible community.

He also commended Edda’s young girls for the preservation of their virginity, saying that Edda people have preserved their culture and customs over the years.