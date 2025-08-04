Ebonyi APC won’t field unpopular candidates in 2027 — Party chairman

…Urges Opposition Lawmakers to Join Now or Remain in the Cold

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that it will not field unpopular candidates in the 2027 general elections, warning that aspirants must earn their tickets through popularity and performance, not political compensation.

The State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, stated this after a strategic meeting with the 13 local government council chairmen and APC party leaders across the state.

He announced a limited window — from now until the end of August or possibly early September — for members of opposition parties to defect to the APC, after which the door would be firmly shut.

“If you want to join APC, we are giving between now and the end of August, maybe early September. If you don’t join during this window, forget about it,” Okoro-Emegha warned. “Nobody is begging anybody. But if you believe in what the governor is doing, or in the vision of Mr. President, join now.”

He confirmed ongoing efforts to woo opposition lawmakers, including Hon. Idu Igariwey of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Hon. Nkemkama of the Labour Party, urging them to move beyond cordial relations with the governor and commit fully to governance through the ruling party.

“Enough of dining and wining with the governor at public events while staying in other political parties. Come join us. Let’s build Ebonyi together,” he said.

The APC chairman emphasized that the party will not present candidates who lack grassroots appeal, stressing that performance and public support will determine ticket holders in 2027.

“You can’t win an election with an unpopular candidate. I’m saying it clearly — if we assess you and you are not doing well, you won’t fly our ticket. There’s no sentiment about that,” he asserted.

“All candidates must pass the test of public approval. The people will decide who represents them at every level — we won’t impose anyone.”

Speaking on the extension of party leadership inaugurations across the country, Okoro-Emegha revealed that although inaugurations were initially scheduled for October, President Bola Tinubu has extended the process to allow more entrants into the party before the next congresses.

“The new deadline is December 31st. But once we begin our congresses, no more new members will be admitted. At that point, our focus will shift to party activities and internal planning,” he said.

The Ebonyi APC chairman reiterated the party’s resolve to consolidate its dominance by remaining inclusive but firm in its internal democratic practices.