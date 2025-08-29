Ease-of-doing-business critical to Nigeria’s economic survival — Fabusuyi

By Esther Onyegbula

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trendencias Apparel, Mrs. Adesola Fabusuyi, yesterday urged the Federal Government to urgently address barriers to ease of doing business in Nigeria, warning that entrepreneurs are being stifled by harsh operating conditions.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Fabusuyi, whose brand specialises in couture and bridal fashion, said the current business environment was discouraging investment, slowing job creation, and undermining the country’s competitiveness.

She identified unstable power supply, rising production costs, and limited access to finance as some of the most pressing challenges faced by entrepreneurs.

According to her: “Unstable power supply is one of the biggest struggles. A sudden outage in the middle of production can throw off our timelines and affect clients waiting for their dream dresses.”

She also lamented that the fashion industry is particularly affected by Nigeria’s foreign exchange volatility.

“Couture and bridal fashion require exquisite fabrics, most of which are imported. With Nigeria’s fluctuating exchange rates, what begins as a carefully planned budget often balloons into unforeseen expenses,” she said.

On access to finance, the designer explained that fashion businesses rarely attract investors or enjoy bank funding in Nigeria.

“Financial sustainability remains another significant obstacle. Unlike industries such as tech, fashion rarely attracts investors or bank funding. Government must step in to facilitate loans and grants for businesses,” she stated.

Fabusuyi called on the government to streamline regulations, reduce bureaucracy, and fast-track digital reforms that will enhance transparency and create a more predictable environment for entrepreneurs.

She maintained that improving ease of doing business would not only help small and medium-scale enterprises survive but also stimulate investment, economic growth, and employment opportunities.