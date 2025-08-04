Driven by diversification, ABC Transport records N734m profit in Q2 2025 earnings

By Theodore Opara

Leading provider of Road Transport services in Nigeria, ABC Transport Plc, has recorded a significant turnaround in second quarter of 2025, moving from a loss before tax of ₦56m in 2024, to a profit before tax of ₦734m in Q2 2025.

Profit after provision for income tax was an impressive N465m against a loss after tax of N191m recorded for the same period in 2024.

Financial performance highlights for 2025 second quarter indicate that, while driving profit, the Group recorded a significant increase in revenue, with a growth rate of 52 percent compared to the same period in 2024, driven by strong performance across all strategic business units. All strategic business units also contributed to this growth, with notable improvements in profitability.

The Group’s revenue growth is attributed to the significant improvement across all operating segments. While Haulage grew by 97 percent, Logistics recorded a growth of 41 perceɲt

The Haulage business provides dedicated services to Lafarge Africa Plc engaged in cement production while ABC Logistics provides Cargo, Courier, Warehousing and other allied services to both blue-chip manufacturing companies and the general public.

Performance was also strong in Travel

operations which recorded a 31 percent growth over performance in 2024.

City Transit Inn, the Group’s budget hotel in Abuja saw a 43 percent growth in revenue with a significant growth in room occupancy rate due to recent improvement in facilities and management.

The Manufacturing/Trading arm of the Group operated under Transit Support Services Limited also grew revenue to N1.58bn from N637m in the first six months of 2024.Revenue performance was buoyed by fleet expansion in Haulage, geographic spread in Logistics and overall improvement in service level across business segments.

The Group’s Management have expressed commitment to remain resilient in the pursuit of sustainable growth and profitability underpinned by innovation, riding on the back of recent turnaround in performance. This is notwithstanding the extremely challenging operating environment.