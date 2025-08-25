Dreaded kidnap kingpin ‘Zomo’ nabbed as police storm Doma forest

The Nigeria Police Force

By Abel Daniel

LAFIA—The Nasarawa State Police Command has recorded another major breakthrough in its relentless war against criminals, with the arrest of a notorious armed robbery and kidnap kingpin, Mohammed Bammi, popularly known as “Zomo,” alongside members of his gang.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Lafia on Sunday. He described the development as a significant blow to criminal networks terrorising Doma Local Government Area and its environs.

According to the police, Zomo, who had narrowly escaped arrest last month when some of his gang members were apprehended, finally met his waterloo during a clearance operation at Doka Forest.

“In a desperate attempt to evade capture, the suspect pulled a knife to attack the operatives but was swiftly overpowered and arrested,” the statement read.

During interrogation, Zomo led detectives to their hideout in Alagye Village, Doma, where dangerous weapons and other incriminating items were recovered.

Recovered items include one pump-action rifle (Breech No. P331551), one locally made AK-47 rifle with a magazine, two live rounds of ammunition, five cartridges, a knife, a rope, two Tecno handsets, and a pair of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) uniforms.

In a separate sting operation, operatives attached to Awe Area Command, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Gidan Taku Village in Wuse Chiefdom, Awe Local Government Area, where they arrested five suspected members of a 10-man kidnapping syndicate.

The suspects were identified as Michael Ato, Richard Ato, Alom Bernard, Hangior Ato, and Jacob Hunde, also known as “Okocha.”Investigations revealed that the syndicate masterminded the abduction of Blessing John of Gidan Makaranta Village, Wuse. They were also linked to the April 2024 abduction of her husband, John Ada Kuje, for whom ransom was collected before his release.

Weapons recovered from the gang include two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and one live round of ammunition.

Commending his men for their bravery and professionalism, the Commissioner of Police urged operatives to sustain the offensive until Nasarawa State is completely rid of kidnappers and armed robbers.

The command confirmed that all arrested suspects have been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further investigation and prosecution.