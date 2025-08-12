Drainage: Lagos to divert traffic on Osborne Road

The Lagos State Government has released a plan to divert traffic around Osborne Road in Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government for two days, specifically Friday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 17.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that the plan became necessary to minimise disruption that will occur from connecting the drains along Modupe Alakija Crescent to the drains along the median on Osborne Road.

“In line with efforts to improve the drainage system on Modupe Alakija Crescent and its environs, there is a need to connect the newly constructed drains, via a cross culvert, to the underground channel beneath the median along Osborne Road.

“The construction of this cross culvert will require cutting a section of Osborne Road (before Foreshore Towers).

“The work is scheduled to commence by 10.00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15 and end by midnight on Sunday, Aug. 17,” he said.

He noted that a traffic management plan would be implemented over the two-day period to minimise disruption.

He said that this would involve a counterflow arrangement along Osborne/Alfred Rewane Road, spanning approximately 100 meters from Modupe Alakija Crescent to the Alfred Rewane Road junction.

“Motorists heading to Osborne Road from Alfred Rewane Road will be diverted into a contraflow lane inbound Osborne Road, before reconnecting to their normal lane.

“Motorists inbound Alfred Rewane Road from Osborne Road will be restricted to one lane to allow the counterflow.

“For alternative routes, motorists from Osborne Road heading towards Alfred Rewane Road should use Oba Adeyemi Oyekan Avenue to connect Glover Road, Lugard Avenue, or Cameron Road to continue their journey.

“Likewise, motorists heading towards Osborne Road from Alfred Rewane Road should use Glover Road, Lugard Avenue, or Cameron Road to connect Oba Adeyemi Oyekan Avenue before continuing their journeys,” he said.

Osiyemi pointed out that the road would be fully reopened to traffic on Monday, Aug. 18.

He said the Ministry of Transportation, through the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), would manage vehicular movements along the corridor to minimise inconveniences. (NAN)