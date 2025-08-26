Dozens of bandits neutralised in Kwara, says government source

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Dozens of bandits implicated in recent security breaches in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state have been neutralised in a coordinated onslaught by security forces in their hideouts.

In a related development, security sources on Monday evening revealed that the wife of the traditional ruler of Babanla has been whisked to Abuja by the Special Investigation Bureau, SIB, for an alleged connection with bandits in the area.

She was reportedly arrested by operatives of the SIP in Kwara state and whisked to Abuja for continuation of interrogation for her alleged role in the bandits’ violent activities in the area.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that some large sums in the form of cash in Nigerian currency were found in her possession in her residence, while a sum of over N30m was traced to her bank account.

Authoritative security sources revealed that in the operation that began on Sunday night through Monday morning, the security forces and vigilantes launched a renewed campaign to flush the criminals out of their hideouts around Baba Sango and Oro River, near Babanla community in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

“As security forces made inroads into their hideouts, they launched a feeble ambush, which was immediately resisted by the security agents.

“Many of the criminals were killed in the process. No death was recorded on the part of the security forces. Those who were injured are already being attended to,” said a government house source who craved anonymity.

Another source said air assets are also being deployed as part of the operation, underscoring the commitment of the government to rid the large forested area of the violent elements who had been targeting unarmed civilians in nearby communities.

It would be recalled that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and security Chiefs on Saturday stormed Babanla community and its environs to reassure the people of government efforts and strategies on flushing the criminals out of the areas invaded.

In the entourage were the state police Commissioner, Adekimi Ojo, the Commander of the 22 Brigade Battalion, Sobi, and other top officials of government.

Efforts to reach the security agencies in the state for official reaction to the latest development were unsuccessful as of the time of this report.