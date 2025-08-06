Doyin Abiola’s transition, personal loss to me, Alake mourns

Doyin Abiola

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Dr. Doyin Abiola, describing her death as a profound personal loss.

In an emotional tribute following her passing on Tuesday, Alake recalled Dr. Abiola’s remarkable influence on his career, crediting her as a guiding figure who helped shape his path in journalism during their time at Concord Newspapers.

“Dr. Abiola wasn’t just a boss; she was the auntie who held my hand and led me up the corporate steps of Africa’s foremost media establishment,” Alake wrote. “She was the sister who polished the edges of a character in flight to stardom. She believed in me and contributed immensely to what I have become today.”

Dr. Doyin Abiola, a pioneer in Nigerian journalism and the former Managing Director of Concord Press of Nigeria, was remembered not only for her professionalism but also for her academic brilliance and leadership. Born into the prestigious Aboaba family, she earned her Bachelor’s degree in English and Drama from the University of Ibadan, followed by a Master’s and PhD from New York University in the United States.

Alake reflected on her blend of scholarship and practical experience, which began with her journalism career at the Daily Sketch in 1969. He described her as “a newsman in the true sense of the word—fiercely committed to investigation, with an unwavering determination to follow through on every story.”

The Minister, himself a former Editor of Sunday Concord, Editor of National Concord, and Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, fondly recalled Dr. Abiola’s managerial brilliance, which was instrumental in transforming Concord Newspapers into a market leader.

“Her business acumen was second to none,” he noted. “Working alongside her husband, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, she spearheaded innovative projects that made Concord a standout publication—most notably being the first to digitize newspaper archives via microfilm.”

Dr. Abiola, he said, also nurtured a workplace culture centered on professionalism and staff welfare. “Only a manager of exceptional vision and courage could translate the publisher’s dream into a reality marked by journalistic independence and daily excellence—even in the face of military raids, newsroom closures, and personal tragedy.”

Dr. Alake also acknowledged her silent yet critical role during the June 12, 1993 democratic struggle, when her husband’s victory in the presidential election was annulled.

“She stood tall for democracy, unwavering even during her husband’s unjust detention,” he wrote. “Her strength and poise brought comfort to many during Nigeria’s darkest political hours.”

Concluding his tribute, Alake mourned the passing of a trailblazer whose impact transcended generations.

“Dr. Doyin Abiola’s passing marks the gradual exit of the beautiful minds who once brought light and purpose to Nigerian journalism. Auntie D, the world knows you’ve left a void not easily filled. Rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord.”