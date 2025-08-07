Doyin Abiola’s transition, personal loss to me, Alake mourns

Doyin Abiola

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, on Wednesday, said the death of Dr. Doyin Abiola was a personal loss to him.

In a Tribute he wrote on Dr Abiola’s death that occurred on Tuesday, Alake described her as someone who was an auntie who held his hand up the steps of the then Concord Newspaper.

Dr. Doyin Abiola was the former Managing Director of one of Africa’s top media organisations, Concord Press of Nigeria.

The tribute read in part: “It is said that some are born great and others have greatness thrust upon them. Dr. Doyin Abiola, who joined the Saints yesterday, showed up on both counts.

“She was the scion of the illustrious Aboaba family, reputed for its elitist pedigree and nobility built on professionalism and class.

That heritage ensured that she climbed to the pinnacle of scholarship.

“Starting with a Bachelor’s in English and Drama of Nigeria’s premier University of Ibadan, she followed with a Master’s and later crowned it with Doctor of Philosophy at New York University, United States.

“A seminal reflection of this interesting foray into knowledge indicated a zig-zag, trapeze dance between theory and practice, private and public media practice. For instance, she started her journalism practice at Daily Sketch, a regional newspaper of the defunct Western State Government in 1969.

“Dr Abiola’s transition is a personal loss to me and my family. She was the auntie who held my hand and led me up the corporate steps of Africa’s foremost media establishment.

“She was the sister who polished the edges of a character in flight to stardom and higher responsibilities. She was the boss who believed in me and contributed to what I have become today.

“She was the leader who spotted bright minds and nurtured to fruition talents that could have been spent half way. She was the mother who counselled and encouraged us to stand by the values of integrity and enterprise.”

In his emotions laden tribute, the Minister who was a former Concord Editorial Board member,

Former Editor Sunday Concord,

Former Editor National Concord,

Former Commissioner for Information and Strategy Lagos State and now the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, in his glowing tribute to a rare gem and icon of Nigeria’s media who was a powerhouse in the pen profession, described her as a “newsman.”

“She was, indeed, a newsman, ( as there are no women in journalism), trained for the job with an incredible passion for investigation and staying power for following up till the end of each episode”, he said.

The Minister who still calls himself a “reporter” did not fail to vividly recall the deep side of business management with unrivaled business innovations that made Concord Newspaper stood out among the pack as the late media gem went all out to raise the brand to an enviable height amongst its competitors then, as he said, “Dr Abiola’s managerial expertise was unparalleled. Complementing her husband, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the publisher, Dr.Abiola supervised several innovative projects to position Concord Press as the primus inter pares in the media industry.

“For instance, Concord was the first to archive newspapers by converting from print to microfilm.

She demonstrated her motherly disposition by providing conducive working conditions and showing a personal interest in staff welfare and professional development.

“Only a professional and manager of exceptional capacity and courage could have translated the publisher’s vision of independent journalism into daily publication of news and respected leaders.

“Only a woman of quintessential professional standards and stoic sacrifice could have survived the regular onslaught of military invasion of Concord’s newsroom, incessant closures and incarceration of staff, and ultimately, the detention and death of the publisher.”

He also went down memory lane as he highlighted her role in the June 12 struggle, as the wife of the candidate who was to be declared the winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election under the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party, SDP.

“It is a testament of her doggedness that she brought her resourcefulness and stature to count on the side of the Nigerian people when it mattered most, unbowed by the wicked incarceration of her husband and winner of the June 12, 1993 election.

“Dr Doyin Abiola’s transition signals the gradual exit of the beautiful ones who brought sparkle to the lives of many readers by publishing delightful stories of hope and perseverance.”

He (Alake) concluded by saying, “As you prepare to meet your Maker, Auntie D, the world is aware that you left a void that will be difficult to fill.

“Adieu, Auntie, and rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord.”

Vanguard News