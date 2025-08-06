Doyin Abiola, former Concord MD, MKO’s wife, dies at 82

Doyin Abiola

Dr. Doyin Abiola, renowned journalist, former Managing Director of National Concord, and wife of the late Chief MKO Abiola, has passed away at the age of 82. She died at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday following a period of illness, according to family sources.

A pioneer in Nigerian journalism, Dr. Abiola made history as the first Nigerian woman to become editor and later managing director/editor-in-chief of a national daily newspaper. Her tenure at National Concord spanned more than three decades, during which she helped shape media discourse and mentored a generation of journalists.

Born in 1943, Dr. Abiola obtained a degree in English and Drama from the University of Ibadan in 1969. She began her journalism career at the Daily Sketch, where she penned a widely read column titled Tiro, addressing issues of public concern, particularly gender equity.

In 1970, she left Nigeria to pursue a Master’s degree in Journalism in the United States. Upon her return, she joined the Daily Times as a Features Writer and rose to become Group Features Editor. She later earned a Ph.D. in Communications and Political Science from New York University in 1979.

Returning to Nigeria, she served on the Daily Times editorial board alongside respected journalists such as Stanley Macebuh, Dele Giwa, and Amma Ogan. In 1980, she became the pioneer editor of the newly launched National Concord, eventually rising to Managing Director in 1986.

She married Chief MKO Abiola in 1981 and remained a steadfast presence during his political trials, particularly after the annulment of the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Dr. Abiola also contributed to the media industry in various capacities. She chaired the nomination panel for the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) and served on the advisory council of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at Ogun State University.

Her contributions earned her numerous accolades, including the Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME) Lifetime Achievement Award, making her the second woman to receive the honor after Mrs. Omobola Onajide. She was also a recipient of the prestigious Eisenhower Fellowship in 1986.

Dr. Doyin Abiola leaves behind a legacy of courage, professionalism, and excellence in journalism.