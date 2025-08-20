Don’t let Nigeria become one-party state, Archbishop Onuoha tells Tinubu

Onuoha

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Methodist Archbishop, Dr Sunday Onuoha, has urged President Bola Tinubu to resist any temptation to allow Nigeria drift towards a one-party state, stressing the need to preserve the nation’s multi-party democracy.

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday, the respected cleric warned that any attempt in that direction would amount to a betrayal of public trust and a setback for Nigeria’s democratic progress.

He emphasised the crucial role of President Tinubu’s advisers in upholding democratic values, cautioning them against nudging the president towards authoritarian tendencies.

“President Tinubu has long been recognised as a steadfast advocate of democracy. It would be a betrayal of public trust if any of his advisers were to influence him into embracing the dictatorial tendencies of a one-party state,” Onuoha said.

The Archbishop maintained that Nigeria’s democratic system can only thrive through diversity of parties and opinions.

“A multi-party system is both healthy and essential for the survival and growth of our democracy. Leaders must remain committed to democratic principles and avoid any actions that could weaken public confidence in our institutions,” he added.