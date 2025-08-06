Don’t leave your healthcare to herbalist only – Elebuibon tells traditionalists

Popular Yoruba Ifa priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The General Overseer, Egbe Emere Onitesiwaju (Progressive Peers of Heaven Society) Priestess Oyelola Elebuibon has tasked members of the society not to leave their healthcare issues with herbalist, but consult medical doctors if the need arises.

She also stressed the need for Nigerian women to embrace polygamy as a way of life, saying it strengthen the extend family system common to African society.

Speaking at the 2025 annual anniversary of the society in Osogbo on Wednesday, Elebuibon said the spiritual attack does not require only spiritual solution but also traditional herbal or Orthodox solution.

She said many spiritual attacks manifest in different types of diseases and after appeasing to the gods to stop such attacks, one still need to consult with either traditional healers or medical experts to restore normalcy in their body system.

“When the spirit is unwell, it can manifest in our physical body. It is not all sickness that is spiritual, that is why we must take care of our health needs with the required wisdom, if we feel unwell, let us seek help both from traditional herbalists and Orthodox expert.

“Spiritual attacks manifest in the physical body, hence even after the necessary spiritual cleansing, we still need to consult traditional medical and Orthodox expert to ensure that the body system is fully recovered”, she said.

On the issue of polygamy, she urged members and women across the country to stop the act of killing themselves or husband because of a second wife, stressing that marrying more than a wife is part of the African culture and should be sustain by the present generation.

“Polygamy is an exclusive part of African culture, women should desist from killing themselves or husband because of another woman. We must not denigrate our culture in order to pace way for Western civilization”, she said.

Also speaking, the Yeye Bobajiroro of Oyotunji, USA, Mrs Olajide Ojefomola said African women should not only discover their inner spirit to live in harmony with its physical body but must also realize that polygamy is African and must be preserved rather joining to preserve the Western culture of “one wife, one husband”.

In his remark the President, Traditional Religion Worshipper Association, Osun State, Dr Oluseyi Atanda, charged women not to shy away from identifying their spiritual being, nurture it rather than being influenced by foreign religions about their spiritual well-being.

Members of the society from United States, Brazil and United Kingdom were part of the festival with majority of the participants being women.