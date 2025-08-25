Don’t blame CDS, FG over insecurity in the north – Arewa leader, Saidu 

Saidu

By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the south, Alhaji Musa Saidu, has absolved the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa of blame in the sad security tales in the north, stressing that President Bola Tinubu inherited a chaotic security situation from his predecessor, former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking against the backdrop of attacks on the CDS, General Musa for calling on the north to be vigilant as a step towards assisting in tackling the security situation Saidu said it was unfortunate that most northerners who kept quiet over the sad security state in the north when Buhari was president had suddenly found their voices.

He said there was nothing wrong if the CDS appealed for vigilance and collaboration with security agencies from northerners to end the painful situation.

He said: “There is nothing wrong for the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa to have said you should protect yourself.

” Those blaming Tinubu particularly in the Arewa consultative forum, ACF, are just being pretentious. The northerners of today are wiser. When power was with the north they did not do anything. Those shouting against Tinubu are just out to seek power and nothing more. They are issuing threats over re-election by 2027 because they are not in government”

Saidu also called governors , northern leaders and other stakeholders to collaborate with the federal government to tackle the menace.

” Let the governors, political leaders and other key stakeholders in the north work with the federal government to find a lasting solution to the problem”, he said.