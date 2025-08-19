Don’t be agents of electoral malpractices – Osun monarch tells youths

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A prominent traditional ruler in Osun State, Olowu-Kuta of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude, has counselled youths in Nigeria to take advantage of the various Federal Government digital innovations rather than being used as agents for electoral malpractices during elections.

Speaking at the 2025 International Youth Week organised by the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Osun State chapter in Osogbo at the weekend, he said the time is now for youths across Nigeria to reinvent themselves.

While stressing the need for the Federal Government to increase its investment drive in the youths as emerging leaders, he prevailed on the younger generations to explore every development opportunity availed to them by the government at all levels.

“It is important that youths steer clear of actions capable of undermining democratic practices, including violence during elections and vote trading. Youths are emerging leaders of the country, hence, should look at areas of improving their chances of taking over leadership.

“They should begin to take advantage of the numerous government opportunities in digital innovation, especially the two-million youth empowerment drive in digital technology. Although, governments at various levels need to increase tremendously investment drive in the youths. The younger generations should seize every opportunity being thrown at them presently”, he said.

Also, the Commissioner for Youths in the State, Moshood Olagunju disclosed that Governor Ademola Adeleke prioritised youths development, hence, his investment in various youth development initiative, including the areas of digital innovations.

Earlier speaking, Chairman NYCN Osun State, Oluwasegun Akinbode said the youths in the state have started taking bold steps into leadership with NYCN digital empowerment scheme for its members, calling on youths to also take advantage of the various federal government digital drive across the country.

While acknowledging the impact of Governor Ademola Adeleke in youth development initiative in the state, he said the council in taking the lead in ensuring that youths no longer exist just for electoral malpractices or other social vices.

“For us at NYCN Osun State, we have taken the bold steps in digital training, solar and CCTV installations, plumbing and pipe fixing, content creation among others with a view to lifting them out of poverty and stop social vices and electoral malpractices”, he added