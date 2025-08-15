Don Lamba turns up the heat with Back-to-Back singles

Afropop rising star Onyekachukwu John Mba, popularly known as Don Lamba, is ramping up for a bold finish to the year with the release of two new singles, “Onlyfans” and “Couples.”

Coming off the buzz of hit tracks like The Gods and Afrowhistle, Don Lamba is refusing to hit the brakes. Instead, he’s doubling down, promising to drop a new track every month until the end of 2025.

“It’s about keeping the energy alive all year,” he said. “Each release builds the story. I want people to grow with my music as my debut album, “NEW OG” with 12 tracks, will be dropping using a waterfall approach. Also, three bonus tracks are on the way to drop this same 2025 end of the year.”

With support from radio stations, club DJs, and an upcoming tour, Don Lamba is grinding with intent. His sound, an edgy blend of street energy and soulful melodies, reflects influences like Burna Boy and Kizz Daniel, but with a vibe that’s unmistakably his own.

“I’ve come far, but I’m just getting started,” he added. “Every setback fuels me. Right now, all I see is green light.”

For Don Lamba, it’s not just about streams or charts—it’s about building a legacy. And if his current momentum is anything to go by, 2025 could be the year he fully claims his place in Afropop history.