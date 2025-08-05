Don decries high rate of malnutrition in cancer patients

…urges family support, plant-based diets as well as teamship in a multidisciplinary setting to correct necessary micronutrients deficiencies.

A Senior Lecturer and Consultant Public Health Physician at Kaduna State University/Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, Nigeria, Dr. Zainab Kwaru Muhammad-Idris, has emphasized the importance of proper nutrition during cancer treatment such as taking food rich in high calories, protein-focused and the use of fortified foods and supplements. She stated these during her presentation at the 17th webinar series organized by Khayr Cancer Health Initiative (KCHI) with the theme: “Nutrition in cancer care: Integrating nutrition for improved outcomes across the cancer journey “. The webinar examined key aspects of cancer nutrition, including reviewing clinical guidelines and interventions, exploring patient-centered nutrition plans, and highlighting emerging trends and evidence in cancer-focused nutrition care.

Dr. Zainab who also double as the National President-Elect of Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), and Project Coordinator, World Bank-Assisted Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN), stressed the importance of designing a Nutritional Care Plan based on the cancer type and symptoms presented by the patient in order to ensure proper absorption of food and recovery. She also urges family and caregiver support with meal preparation devoid of microbial contamination, effective education on reliable nutrition practices, and personalized goal setting with patient. In conclusion, Dr Zainab stated that “by prioritizing nutrition at every stage, healthcare teams can significantly improve outcomes and quality of life for people with cancer”

The moderator Dietician John Ogundiran, a Clinical Dietician-Nutritionist, UTC Medical Center, Abuja also highlighted the importance of supplement in cancer treatment and symptom-specific diet.

Other session contributors included Prof Uzoma M. Agwu (CMD, Dave Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital & member Advisory Council, KCHI) who highlighted some key groups where individuals can get adequate knowledge concerning cancer care and intervention while also stressing the importance of nutrition in cancer patient; Pharm (Dr) Bilikisu Amuda-Oladeji (Lagos University Teaching Hospital) and Dr Theresa Isichei Pounds (President of West African Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition-WASPEN) to mention but a few.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, Dr Ifeyinwa Maureen Okeke, KCHI State Coordinator (Ebonyi) and MWAN National Outreach Chairperson, said the event brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the topic, while assuring that it will inspire and educate everyone on the importance of nutrition in cancer treatment and recovery.

The Executive Director of KCHI, Madinat Hassan, in her closing remark, thanked the speaker, moderator, stakeholders and the entire participants for their time, support and contribution. She also reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to advance cancer care through knowledge & advocacy. In a release jointly signed by Komolafe Bolanle and James Dantata (Head, KCHI M & E and Media Officer) appreciated the participants while seeking further collaborations to strengthen cancer care and improve patient outcomes across the nation.