Dominican College principal urges students to cherish education as privilege

By Peace Ezenwamma

The Principal of Dominican College, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, Mrs. Ngozi Kate Anozie, has urged students to cherish the opportunity to acquire education, describing it as a rare privilege that should not be taken for granted.

Speaking during the award and prize-giving ceremony for transiting and graduating students of the 2014/2015 academic session, Anozie emphasised that education is not just about academic growth but a transformational tool for national development.



“Education does not only make students grow but serves as a powerful tool for fast-tracking the development of a formidable intellectual force needed for behavioural transformation and national progress,” she said.



While praying for God’s blessings upon the students as they transition to higher institutions, she encouraged them to carry with them the values of discipline, diligence, and devotion instilled in them by the college.



“I believe you will stand out in your respective institutions of higher learning, both within and outside this nation,” Anozie stated.



“Graduate with the values of diligence, discipline and devotion as you have been taught in this great college. May God Almighty guide you as you journey to your greatness.”

The principal also expressed gratitude to parents for entrusting the school with their children’s education.



“I appreciate you, our esteemed parents, for making Dominican College your school of choice for the holistic formation of your children,” she said.



She further called for more collaboration and support from stakeholders in order to sustain the school’s legacy of academic and moral excellence.



In her keynote address titled “Education is Not a Scam,” publisher and author, Mrs. Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, stressed the enduring importance of education as a pathway to living an informed, empowered life and achieving lasting success.



“Education elevates you from being a local champion to becoming someone with international standing,” she said.



“It teaches you how to discern correctly, make informed health decisions, and respond wisely when changes occur. Emotional intelligence, understanding values, and nation-building all stem from good education.”



Addressing the graduates, Aboderin-Talabi encouraged them to remain focused on their dreams and not allow societal pressures, particularly, marriage for young women to derail their ambitions.



“To the graduates, I say this l, as you progress to higher levels of learning, let it refine you intellectually and socially. Give yourself every chance to achieve your desired future success,” she said.



In a heartfelt send-off speech titled “The Audacity to Stand Alone,” human rights advocate and founder of Space for Change, Mrs. Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, urged the outgoing students to embrace independence and self-responsibility as they leave the protective walls of secondary school.

“If you want to stand out, good grades and strong character matter,” she said.



“There are certain behaviours and habits you need to shed. In the future, when people are searching for excellence, they remember excellent people.”



She commended parents for their sacrifices and encouraged the students to honour those efforts by pursuing their dreams with courage and determination.



The ceremony featured a rich blend of poetry recitations, cultural dance performances, and the official unveiling of the College Year Magazine.



Awards were presented across various categories to celebrate the academic and character achievements of the graduating and transiting students.