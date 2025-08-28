Doctors said I wouldn’t live up to 35 years – Pastor Korede Komaiya

By Emmanuel Okogba

Pastor Korede Komaiya, Founder of The Master’s Place International Church, has shared a deeply personal story of survival and faith, revealing that doctors once predicted he would not live beyond the age of 35.

The clergyman, who is set to celebrate his 55th birthday on September 4, disclosed this in an Instagram post on Wednesday while reflecting on his journey and sharing new photographs.

“My gratitude knows no bounds. I saw bends that were like ends until God turned things around. I have escaped death over and over again. I was told medically that I wouldn’t live to be 35 years old, and now I’m just a few days away from 55,” he wrote.

Komaiya described his life as a product of divine mercy, noting that no opposition has been able to derail his destiny.

“I am a product of mercy. God always comes through for me, no matter the battle or my mistakes. No hatred, no betrayal, no siege of the wicked, and no assault of the evil ones has been able to stop my destiny,” he said.

The Warri-based preacher also reflected on the impact of his ministry, highlighting how God has used him to reach the vulnerable and less privileged.

“Today, God has made me a father to orphans, a succour to widows, an eye to the blind, hope to the hopeless, and light to those in darkness. Only God deserves all the glory. Help me thank God! Gratitude mode activated,” he added.

Pastor Komaiya established The Master’s Place International Church in 2007, and today leads the ministry alongside his wife, Esther.