Doctors lament slump-and-die epidemic in Nigeria, seek emergency intervention

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Nigerian Doctors in the Diaspora have called on the leadership of the National Assembly and President Bola Tinubu to urgently set aside special contingency funds for citizens with chronic conditions and practicing medical personnel to tackle the rising ailments and the “Slump and Die” epidemic across the country.

The Nigerian Doctors in Diaspora, drawn from the United States, United Kingdom, Nigeria and other African and Asia countries, observed that recent studies have shown that employees in both public and private sectors, including medical personnel are being drastically reduced by the alarming sudden deaths syndrome.

Dr. Feyitayo Akorede from the United States, who is a member of the Coalition of Medical Practitioners in Diaspora, pointed out that recent survey showed that the disturbing trend of “slump-and-die” incidents, spanning all ages and professions has emerged globally and in Nigeria and doctors are concerned about the astronomical numbers of undiagnosed heart conditions, extreme stress, the alarming increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes, stroke, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, arthritis, asthma, chronic back pain, chronic kidney disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and substance abuse.

A report by a national daily dated June 3, 2025 and newspapers and online media outlets indicated an unsettling pattern across Nigeria with people slumping and dying — suddenly, without warning, often in the middle of life’s most ordinary or joyous moments.

Dr. Akorede, a neurosurgeon, said the call on the leadership of the National Assembly and President Tinubu to act urgently is of significant importance, and the setting aside of emergency funding in the nation’s budget for ordinary citizens and medical experts will assist in reducing the epidemic and ensure medical personnel are strengthened to help the Nigerian populace.

Dr. Akorede also called on leaders and management teams in both public and private organizations across Nigeria to urgently take proactive measures in safeguarding the lives of their employees by providing health awareness programs, distressing, lectures and retreats, and better medical services to their employees to have a healthier and productive workforce.

He noted that although there are thousands of “slump and die” cases already reported across the country, he however, cited a few examples of the sudden death of a former federal lawmaker and medical doctor, Hon Cairo Ojougboh, who met a similar fate — also while watching football. The legendary Onyeka Onwenu, whose voice inspired millions, reportedly collapsed after a birthday performance in Lagos. Onwenu was later confirmed dead at a hospital in Victoria Island.

According to reports, “for many individuals, there are no signs of illness, and it’s so sudden that there is not enough time to call for help. Just a sudden collapse — sometimes in high-stress or emotional settings — and silence.” “The demographics of the victims ranges from youths, middle aged individuals, and the elderly — underscoring that the “slump and die” epidemic cut across all ages.

“Behind the headlines lies a deeper global public health mystery. Investigations are ongoing whether these tragedies are linked to undiagnosed heart conditions possibly caused by the Covid vaccines? Because on May 21, 2025. The United States Food and Drug Administration mandated Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna to use expanded warning labels with more information about the risk of myocarditis, a heart condition that can occur after vaccination.

“The vaccines’ previous labels warned about the risk of a heart condition called myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, inflammation of the lining outside the heart, which the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downplayed the severity and frequent occurrences among vaccinated individuals on their website by stating that these heart conditions are rare, but possible after vaccination. The new US FDA mandated labels will expand that warning to certain age groups.

“This global “slump and die” phenomenon that has emerged since the post-covid era are now making Doctors around the world to speak out, warning that a silent crisis may be brewing; poor cardiovascular awareness, unchecked hypertension, and a dangerous lack of routine medical screening — especially in young adults and professionals under pressure must be urgently addressed to save lives.”