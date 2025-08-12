Displaced inhabitants: Plight of Bakassi unholy, unjust – C’River Deputy Gov

By Henry Obetta

Cross River State Deputy Governor, Mr Peter Odey has described as unholy and unjust the plight of the displaced inhabitants of Bakassi Peninsula following its ceding to the Republic of Cameroon and the consequent loss of 76 oil wells.

Odey, who made the lamentation at the inaugural Nigeria International Coastal Border Platform Summit in Uyo, said the condition of the residents is an “international, African, and national abandonment.”

Speaking before an audience of coastal state deputy governors, maritime experts, security chiefs, lawmakers, and traditional rulers, Odey did not mince words in his condemnation of the neglect suffered by the once-thriving community.

He said: “We talk about international cooperation, yet the people of Bakassi have been left behind—forgotten by both the international community and the Nigerian state,” he declared. “Since the unjust and unholy ceding of the Bakassi Peninsula in 2012, our people have been living as strangers in their own country. It is an affront to justice and humanity.”

Painting a stark picture of the conditions in Bakassi, he lamented the absence of any meaningful intervention from either national or international bodies.

“That area has been abandoned without a single form of sustained support—no international assistance, no African solidarity, no tangible action from our own national government,” he said, his voice heavy with emotion. We cannot, in good conscience, continue to hold conferences and issue communiqués while a whole community languished in despair”, Odey said.

He urged the newly inaugurated platform to go beyond rhetoric and make the Bakassi question a central focus of its agenda.

“I hope and I pray that part of our deliberations here will look into the plight of the impoverished and forgotten people of the Bakassi Peninsula,” he said. “May these deliberations inspire innovative solutions, foster unity, and pave the way for lasting partnerships that protect our oceans, respect our borders, and restore dignity to the displaced.

“We can protect our waters and secure our borders,” he concluded, “but if we fail to protect the humanity of those who call these borders home, we will have failed in the very mission that brought us here”, the deputy governor said.

The summit, declared open by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, brought together a high-powered delegation, including the Director-General of the National Boundary Commission, Surv. Adamu Adaji; a representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral E. I. Ogalla; lawmakers from coastal states; top government functionaries; and community leaders. The event featured technical paper presentations by maritime and border governance experts.