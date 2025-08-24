Discharged soldiers threaten lockdown over unpaid entitlement

Tension is brewing within the Nigerian Army as a group of voluntarily discharged soldiers from the 2024 Batch Two have accused the military authorities of failing to pay their outstanding entitlements, threatening to shut down key federal institutions if their demands are not met within seven days.

In a statement issued in Abuja, signed by Staff Sergeant Julius Abudu on behalf of the association and Warrant Officer Olaniye for the chairman, the soldiers alleged that despite several letters to the relevant authorities, their grievances have remained unaddressed.

The statement listed their demands to include: payment of the balance of their Service Discharge Allowance (SDA); settlement of five months’ salary arrears from June to November 2024; payment of medical retirement benefits owed to some members; and correction of short-paid packing allowances.

According to the group, the continued silence of the Army and the Ministry of Defence on the matter has left them with no option but to consider a total shutdown of the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defence if the issues remain unresolved within a week.

“This is not a threat but a reality. We have written four letters without any reply to this effect,” the statement read.

The association stressed that many of its members are facing economic hardship due to the unpaid entitlements, insisting that the delay contravenes the welfare provisions guaranteed to personnel who have duly served the nation.

As of press time, the Nigerian Army and the Ministry of Defence had yet to officially respond to the allegations.