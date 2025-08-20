Disadvantaged youths to shape policy under new Nigeria-focused initiative

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — A new youth-focused initiative has been launched in Nigeria to ensure that the voices of marginalised young people — particularly those with disabilities, in rural areas, or living in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps — are reflected in national policymaking.

The programme, under the African Youth Pathways to Resilience and Systems Change (AYPReS), is being implemented by the Partnership for African Social and Governance Research (PASGR) with support from the MasterCard Foundation.

Speaking at the inauguration in Ibadan, the Principal Investigator and senior lecturer at the University of Ibadan, Dr. Babatunde Ojebuyi, said the project is designed to bridge the gap between policymakers and young Nigerians whose lived experiences are often overlooked.

“This programme is about listening to the voices of marginalised youths. We are targeting persons with disabilities, IDP camps, and vulnerable communities. We cannot speak for them — we must hear directly from them,” Ojebuyi explained.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s version of the programme — which also runs in nine other African countries — would highlight local perspectives to shape meaningful, research-driven policy reform.

Also speaking, Professor Bukola Akinbola of the University of Ibadan’s Faculty of Law urged the media to report disability issues based on strength and achievement rather than stigma, stressing that persons with disabilities are entitled to equal dignity and representation.

“We must end all forms of prejudice and discrimination. The media should project persons with disabilities in terms of what they are doing well, not through stereotypes,” she said.

Dr. Pauline Ngimwa, Head of Professional Development and Training at PASGR, said the initiative would collect the perceptions of vulnerable youths across Nigeria to inform interventions that address unemployment, social exclusion, and access to basic services.

“This intervention is focusing on understanding the realities of marginalised youths so we can propose policies that truly meet their needs,” she added.

The programme is expected to convene youth voices across multiple regions, with findings fed into national advocacy campaigns aimed at reshaping policies impacting Nigeria’s next generation of leaders.