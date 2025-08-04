Diri: The burden of a reluctant defector

Gov Diri

By ASU BEKS

A defector is a person who quits something despite a perceived duty or obligation. In some other climes, a defector is categorised as a deserter, some one who jumps ship.

If there is any Nigerian politician who has been particularly troubled since the gale of defections currently sweeping across the length and breadth of Nigeria in the last couple of months, that person is most likely to be Senator Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State. Yes, his mien does not reveal he is troubled, but those very close to him can attest to the fact that he is worried.

For Gov. Diri, this perhaps seems the most challenging and traumatic period in his entire polical career, spanning over three decades. Not even with his initial loss to David Lyon in the Bayelsa governorship election before he was installed by the Supreme Court. It is like deciding between the lion and the deep blue sea. Touted as one of the most humble, God-fearing and best performing Governors in the annals of the history of Bayelsa State, Senator Diri is currently the last man standing as a PDP Governor in the South South zone. Ironically, he still remains Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum even after some of his colleagues jumped ship.

Since the gale of defections consumed Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, there has been an intense pressure on the one nicknamed the Miracle Governor to also defect to the All Progressive Congress, APC. The pressure has come both from within and outside political gladiators in Bayelsa State, for him to make a switch, and join the “centre”. All manner of ridiculous baits have been thrown at him to lure him into the ruling APC. While some of the offers have been coated with extreme blackmail, there are others who to the layman on the street is so laughable.

For instance, it has been rumoured that President Bola Tinubu “influenced” Gov Diri’s re election in the November 2023 Bayelsa guber polls. So laughable. How? In what manner? Did the vote of Bayelsans not count? Was the electoral umpire compromised to favour Diri? What did the opinion polls reveal prior to the November 2023 election? Now, to the most ridiculous question which is that this is pay back time for Diri. And that the pay back should not be dividends of democracy to citizens of Bayelsa to which Gov Diri has proven exponentially, but to President Bola Tinubu? And that he would be allowed to pick his successor and have a free ride to the Senate at the expiration of his tenure at Creek Haven. Or that President Tinubu would not send the EFCC after him once he serves out his tenure.

The Douye Diri I know, though not a saint, has no hidden skeleton in his cupboard to be afraid of the perceived EFCC persecution. Neither is he desperate about installing a favoured successor. And that the pay back for these ” favours” should be the defection of Diri and his entire PDP structure into APC. What do they take Bayelsans, the Ijaw nation and Douye Diri for? A coward who would be crawling at their feet? ‘Impossicant!’ With the mouting coalition against the APC, what is the guarantee of a President Tinubu electoral victory in 2027?

Another postulation of the pro-defectors family is that “this is the time for Douye Diri to move to the centre if Bayelsans must enjoy the full benefits of democratic dividends”. This is so laughable, to say the least. When has it become the tradition since the advent of democratic rule in 1999 that the only way other federating units can benefit from what has been constitutionally captured in our extant laws is to “be at the centre”?

And this leads me to the 16 years of the PDP. In what ways and manner was the Niger Delta transformed under the 16 years rule of PDP when the entire region, but for Edo State, was under its control? Rather, those 16 years, for instance, witnessed the gradual collapse of the ports of Warri, Calabar and Port Harcourt as well as the non-completion of the East West Road. Governance has everything to do with the right leadership and less about alignment with the party at the centre.

Ironically, 10 years of APC has witnessed an inprecedented upsurge in insecurity and poverty in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country. Besides, does it imply that the Ijaw have abandoned their age-long agitation for true federalism, resources control or restructuring? In all of these, what I have seen is a desperation on the part of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to bring the South- South under its firm control, having lost the support of the North as we head towards 2027. Having successful ” captured ” Rivers State through an undemocratic military rule, their focus now is how to bring Bayelsa State under their control.

My humble advice to Gov. Diri is that he should focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of Bayelsa, rather than allow himself to be traded as a commodity for the highest bidder. The APC has superintended over the worst ten years of Nigeria’s recent history and shouldn’t be an option in the face of a sinking PDP. I will rather that the miracle Governor continues with current efforts of the leadership of the PDP to bringing the party back to life.

I urge Gov Diri to etch his name in history as a hero, not a villain, and be the last man standing. History will be kind to him if he rejects this Greek gift called defection. Mr Governor, look before you leap.

•Beks, a political activist and public affairs analyst, wrote from Lagos