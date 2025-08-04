Dignitaries celebrate Aikhomu’s widow at 85

By Esther Onyegbulam

Family members, friends, clergy, and senior security officers gathered at the Church of Pentecost, Anglican Communion, FESTAC Town, Lagos, on Monday, to honor Dame Rebecca Aikhomu, the widow of former Vice President, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, as she marked her 85th birthday.

The celebratory service, which took place despite early morning showers, was filled with tributes extolling the virtues of the octogenarian, who was described by many as a pillar of strength, humility, and compassion.

Presiding over the service, the Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. James Olusola Odedeji, highlighted Dame Aikhomu,’s lifelong commitment to service, as well as her generosity, and support for the church.

According to him, “Dame Aikhomu is a shining example of a woman who has lived for others. Her legacy of selflessness, patience, and godliness continues to impact lives across generations.”

He urged the celebrant to continue her walk with God and encouraged others to emulate her values.

The service was attended by a cross-section of prominent individuals, including the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh; Commander, 9 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Olawale Oyekola; Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship,NNS Beecroft, Commodore Paul Nimmyel, and other senior security agents, both serving and retired.

Speaking during the service, one of Dame Aikhomu’s daughters, Susan Aikhomu, reflected on the resilience and kindness of her mother in an emotionally laden tone, expressing surprise at the large crowd that attended the thanksgiving service.

Extolling the virtues of her mother, she said, “She has had a few challenges in life: losing her husband and her son. Yet, being here today of sound mind is a wonderful celebration for all of us. My mother has a big heart; she has a heart for everybody. She is a mother to all of us. She is patient beyond measure. That patience is one thing I haven’t inherited yet, and I am hoping God will give me the grace to have the kind of patience He has blessed her with.

“I was a bit skeptical about the service being held on a Monday morning, but seeing the turnout of people here despite the rain is a testament to the kind of person she is. We are grateful to God for His hand of faithfulness over her life.”

In her remarks, the celebrant, who was clad in a beaded blouse and a brown two-wrapper with a matching headgear, appreciated God for her life and everyone who attended. She, however, encouraged all present to be God-fearing and to remain steadfast, reminding them that “The Lord sees everything.”