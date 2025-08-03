Digital marketing requires developing influence skills, strong communication – Fayokanmi Omitade

Fayokanmi Omitade is a young and vibrant digital marketer with track records of marketing impactful products and services across various sectors. She is the Director of Water Crown Digital Ltd in Nigeria and Digital Marketing and Events Coordinator at ABL Group UK. She has a master’s degree in digital marketing from Loughborough University London with distinction, and a First Class degree in mass communication.

Over the past three years, she has worked with a variety of companies, including tech firms and creative agencies, managing campaigns that really deliver measurable results. She is skilled at using tools like Google Analytics, Mailchimp, Zoho, and Salesforce to understand audiences and improve marketing efforts. In this interview, Omitade speaks on what it takes to engage in successful digital marketing. Excerpts:

What inspired you to pursue a career in digital marketing?

Growing up, I watched a lot of TV and was fascinated by how brands could influence people telling them what to buy and which products were “the best.” It felt like magic. I often wondered, how do they know exactly what to say to get our attention? As I got older, I discovered there was a science behind it: a blend of creativity, psychology, and data all working together under the umbrella of marketing. I became curious and started exploring how marketing works behind the scenes, especially how technology makes it smarter and more targeted. I explored into SEO, email marketing, and digital tools – and what began as fascination quickly grew into a passion. Today, I use these skills to help businesses grow, connect with the right audiences, and make better decisions through digital strategy. There’s always something new to learn, whether its market trends, user behaviours, or emerging technologies. The challenge of constantly iterating and improving excites me, and the joy of seeing a product thrive in the market is incredibly fulfilling.

What is the most important thing in digital marketing?

Understanding your audience, tools, platforms, and algorithms change, but the ability to empathise with the audience and tailor your messaging to their needs remains constant. I’ve seen the most success when campaigns are built on real insights and strong relatable storytelling

Have you experienced challenges in your career path, and how did you overcome them?

Definitely, a memorable challenge was working with a pharmaceutical company, Beget Pharmaceutical, during the COVID-19 pandemic. They struggled to sell their hand sanitizers due to market saturation. I conducted a competitor and user perception audit, repositioned their product digitally, created a compelling value story, and launched an awareness campaign that spiked product interest within weeks. It taught me that the right strategy can turn any challenge into an opportunity. Another challenge is growing concerns over user privacy, some customers actually struggle with sharing their details during campaigns/event because of abuse of the process by some marketers/companies and this has led to stricter laws like GDPR, CCPA, and limitations on cookie tracking. This affects how marketers collect and use data for personalization and targeting. I was able to reassure them to protect their personal details and respect the customers’ opinions. Also, I focused too much on the needs of the stakeholders, rather than what the users needed. I was able to overcome this by thoroughly integrating user research into my process and advocating for a data driven approach to decision-making. Additionally, breaking into leadership role as a digital marketing and events coordinator requires developing influence skills and strong communication. Leading without formal authority is part of the job; I had to learn how to bring all team members along and aligning everyone toward a common goal.

How do you keep up to date in your career?

I’m always learning! Whether through online courses, certifications like Google or HubSpot, or attending webinars. I also follow industry news and trends on LinkedIn and in marketing communities to stay ahead of what’s new, like AI tools that are changing how we create and share content.

What qualities or skills make a great digital marketer?

A great digital marketer is curious, analytical, adaptable, and empathetic. You must be open to testing, failing, and optimising quickly. For young people starting out, I’d advice: start your own passion project, volunteer to manage a brand’s social presence, learn the basics of SEO and email marketing, and never stop asking questions.

What tools or trends have had the biggest impact on your work?

Google Analytics has been crucial to understanding what works and what doesn’t. Email marketing tools like Mailchimp help me stay connected with customers. Recently, AI tools have been an absolute game changer, their predictive analytics have allowed me to generate smarter content and forecast user behaviour more accurately.

How do you figure out what products users really need?

I start by analysing user data including online behaviour, feedback, and market trends/survey/pools to understand what people are searching for or struggling with or what they want more of. I use insight tools to track patterns and pain points. Creating data-driven customer personas helps visualise their needs more clearly. I also run A/B tests and analyse performance metrics to see what messaging or features get the best response, then refine the strategy based on what works.

What are your future goals?

I want to take on bigger digital marketing projects for global tech companies and grow my own agency, Water Crown Digital. I’m passionate about helping others, would love to contribute to the upcoming generation of Digital Marketers to come where I can continue to mentor and train young marketers and helping them discovers how digital marketing can open doors in the tech world and help them navigate the challenges.

What advice would you give young people wanting a career in digital marketing?

Start small and stay curious. Learn the basics and try to get real experience. There are lots of free tools and courses online, so use them. And don’t be afraid to ask questions and seek feedback. Digital marketing is always changing, so being flexible and willing to learn is key.