Digital firm pushes inclusive credit access for Nigeria’s underserved

By Juliet Umeh

In a move to achieve financial inclusion for underserved Nigerians and democratize access to financial tools for everyday use, digital-first financial institution, Andray Finance Limited, has reiterated its commitment to changing the narrative of credit access in the country.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered at Cardinal Place, Victoria Island, Oniru, Lagos, the company is emerging as a game-changer in Nigeria’s loan financing landscape, especially for individuals and small businesses excluded from traditional banking systems.

Speaking on the institution’s vision, Okoye Samantha, a leading voice at Andray Finance, said: “We believe everyone deserves access to financial support that aligns with their aspirations. Our goal is to be a catalyst for economic empowerment. Our mission is to democratize financial services through innovation and trust. From market women in Mushin to tech startups in Yaba, the company’s tailored loan products meet diverse needs with transparency, speed, and affordability.”

She added that the digital-first platform enables users to apply for loans, track applications, and manage repayments seamlessly via mobile phones, an approach that has proven particularly effective in reaching underserved populations, including rural farmers and informal traders.

The loan products on offer include PayDay Loans and Salary Advances with flexible repayment terms, Vocational and Educational Loans with interest rates as low as 1 percent, and Agricultural Financing of up to N3 million aligned with farming cycles to support smallholder farmers.

Reinforcing the company’s customer-first philosophy, Bayowa Fredrick Borokini, Founder and Chairman of Andray Finance, emphasized transparency and trust as the core values. He noted: “We’re not just offering loans, we’re offering dignity. Our clients know exactly what they’re signing up for, and they trust us to walk the journey with them.”

Since its inception, the company has disbursed thousands of loans nationwide, recording significant impact in rural and underserved regions. Its agricultural loan program, in particular, has supported farmers to increase productivity and enhance food security.

As Nigeria navigates economic challenges, Andray Finance continues to position itself as a beacon of hope, leveraging technology, empathy, and innovation to build a more inclusive financial future.