Digital finance firm, group move to advance blockchain adoption in Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh

In an effort to strengthen Nigeria’s blockchain ecosystem, a digital finance and blockchain solutions provider, Roqqu, has partnered with the Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria, SiBAN.

The partnership, which follows Roqqu’s recent induction as a corporate member of SiBAN, underscores a shared commitment to building a credible, transparent, and sustainable digital asset ecosystem in Nigeria. By leveraging their collective expertise, both organizations aim to accelerate blockchain adoption, promote financial inclusion, and champion responsible innovation.

As part of the alliance, Roqqu and SiBAN will launch joint initiatives including public education campaigns, industry-focused events, and training programs to equip developers and users with blockchain skills. The partnership will also focus on constructive engagement with regulators and policymakers to support a compliant and forward-looking blockchain environment.

President of SiBAN, said: Obinna Iwuno, said: “Our collective strength lies in the diversity and commitment we bring to the table. This partnership is a vital step toward the growth and maturity of Nigeria’s blockchain ecosystem.”

Roqqu, known for making cryptocurrency and digital finance more accessible, has expanded beyond Nigeria into Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, while also securing a virtual currency license to operate in the European Economic Area, EEA

According to Chief Compliance Officer of Roqqu, Roimot Ajiboye-Ibitoye, said: “Together with SiBAN, we are not just advocating blockchain adoption but actively building the frameworks, trust, and education needed for it to thrive responsibly in Nigeria.”

Ajiboye-Ibitoye said the collaboration highlights the importance of partnerships between innovators and industry advocates in ensuring that blockchain technology becomes a trusted driver of financial inclusion and economic growth across Africa.