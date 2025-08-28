Digital economy: Nigeria should take advantage of GITEX Nigeria – Shah, Mitsumi CEO

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Premier technology distributor, Mitsumi Distribution, has advised Nigeria to take advantage of several innovative technologies on telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and enterprise solutions that will be showcased at the oncoming GITEX Nigeria, to strenghten her resolve of leading Africa’s digital economy.

The Middle East and Africa based tech company said it will participate in GITEX Nigeria and ready to partner with the country in any area her competence will enhance Nigeria’s digital technology offerings.

Chairman & CEO, Mitsumi Distribution, Jagat Shah who dropped the hint of his company’s participation at GITEX Nigeria, said: “As Nigeria continues its rapid digital transformation journey, the array of technological innovations that’ll be showcased at GITEX Nigeria will provide a unique opportunity to the country to enhance different areas of the digital journey.

” For instance, as a company, we are set to make significant impact at GITEX Nigeria 2025. We will demonstrate our commitment to driving digital transformation across West Africa’s largest economy through innovative technology solutions and strategic partnerships. All, to empower Nigeria’s digital economy through strategic value additions.

“Nigeria represents one of Africa’s most dynamic technology markets, with immense potential for digital growth. Our participation at GITEX Nigeria 2025 reinforces our commitment to empowering local businesses, government institutions, and service providers with world-class technology solutions that drive economic growth and digital inclusion.”

He noted that Mitsumi’s comprehensive value division plays a crucial role in bridging the technology gap across diverse market segments.

That is just as the company’s multi-faceted approach is said to encompass four core value streams: advanced telecommunications infrastructure, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions, AI-powered business intelligence platforms, and next-generation cloud computing services.

According to Shah, “Mitsumi’s value division addresses the unique challenges facing Nigerian enterprises through tailored solutions. The telecommunications division focuses on network optimization, and carrier-grade equipment that supports the country’s expanding connectivity needs. This includes partnerships with leading global vendors to deliver scalable telecommunications solutions for both urban and rural deployments.

“The cybersecurity division has become increasingly critical as Nigerian organizations face evolving digital threats. Mitsumi provides comprehensive security frameworks, including advanced threat detection systems, endpoint protection, network security appliances, and managed security services. These solutions help organizations comply with Nigeria’s evolving cybersecurity regulations while protecting critical digital assets.

“The AI and enterprise solutions division delivers intelligent automation tools, data analytics platforms, and machine learning capabilities that enable Nigerian businesses to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation. From smart city initiatives to fintech solutions, Mitsumi’s AI portfolio supports diverse sector-specific requirements.

Shah says GITEX Nigeria 2025 serves as a strategic platform for Mitsumi to announce new partnerships and strengthen existing relationships with local system integrators, value-added resellers, and technology vendors.

“Our approach goes beyond traditional distribution. We provide comprehensive support including technical training, pre-sales consulting, supply chain optimization, and post-deployment services. This holistic model ensures our partners and customers achieve maximum value from their technology investments.”

Addressing Nigeria’s digital Infrastructure needs, he said: “Nigeria’s ambitious digital transformation goals, including the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, require sophisticated technology infrastructure and expertise. Mitsumi’s value division aligns perfectly with these objectives by providing:

Telecommunications Solutions: Advanced networking equipment, fibre optic systems, and wireless infrastructure components that support broadband expansion across Nigeria’s diverse geographical landscape.

Enterprise Technology: High-performance servers, storage systems, unified communications platforms, and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to scale efficiently and compete globally.

Security Solutions: Comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks that protect critical infrastructure, financial services, and government systems from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

AI and Analytics: Intelligent computing platforms, predictive analytics tools, and automation solutions that help organizations harness data for competitive advantage and operational efficiency.

Commitment to Local Market Development

Beyond technology distribution, Mitsumi actively contributes to Nigeria’s technology ecosystem development through knowledge transfer, skills development programs, and capacity building initiatives. The company’s technical experts work closely with local partners to ensure successful technology deployments and optimal performance outcomes.

“GITEX Nigeria 2025 represents more than a business opportunity—it’s a platform for fostering innovation, building lasting partnerships, and contributing to Nigeria’s digital future,” added Shah.