DIG Argungu to Hadiza: Chase off interlopers to allow PSC do its job

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd), has called on the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit, Hadiza Bala Usman, to assist the Commission in fencing off interlopers and ensure that the Commission is allowed to do its work.

Speaking when he received a Presidential delegation led by the Special Adviser, DIG Hashimu said, “One of the key problems the Police Service Commission is facing is unnecessary interference into its Constitutional and statutory mandate”.

Ms. Usman led a strong delegation to an engagement Meeting with the Commission’s leadership to identify areas of support required for effective service delivery by the Commission.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, told the visitors that “the Commission is presently faced with the twin problems of inadequate funding and unending and surreptitious attempts to hijack its mandate.

The Chairman noted that “the Commission is grossly underfunded and incapable of effectively and efficiently executing its constitutional mandate of Police recruitment, promotion and discipline.

“This anomaly is also worsened by a struggle by different and divergent interests to hijack its mandate and dilute its efficiency and effectiveness”.

He said, “The Commission is committed to leveraging its established Policy of accountability and Transparency, to herald a Police Force ready and prepared for the 21st Century policing.

He mentioned “inadequacy of staff returns from the Nigeria Police Force, institutional conflicts, limited nationwide presence, inadequate funding and public trust deficit as some of the areas of support the Commission requires from the visiting team.

He added that the “Central Result Delivery Coordination Unit should assist the Commission in fencing off these interlopers and ensure that the Commission is allowed to do its work.

The PSC Chairman complained about the envelope budgetary system, which “creates a ceiling in the budgeting process, thereby limiting funding to the core Functions of the Commission.

DIG Argungu recommended “an independent budgeting system for the Commission that gives it the ability to submit its budget directly to the Presidency noting that “the PSC act of 2001 Section 15(1) mandates the Commission to submit its estimate of expenditure and income during the next succeeding year, not later than 30th September in each year to the President. “

Responding, the leader of the visiting delegation, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, pledged to work to ensure that the Commission is allowed to execute its constitutional mandate.

“We will look at your mandate and will ensure you are allowed to do your work. We will de-bottleneck the problems and have a PSC that stands alone, not an attachment to any Ministry.

She said the objective of the working visit “is to strengthen the collaboration between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Ministry of Police Affairs and clarify the role of PSC in the achievement of the Presidential Area on Strengthening National Security for peace and Prosperity”.

The PSC team at the Meeting included Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, JSC, retired, Hon Commissioner representing the Judiciary, DIG Taiwo Lakanu, rtd, Hon Commissioner representing the Police and Chief Onyemuchi Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission.

