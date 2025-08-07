Diesel tanker loses control, 1 injured in Ibadan

A tanker loaded with 50,000 litres of diesel, on Wednesday night, lost control and injured one person near Jin-Jofes filling Station, Iwo Road area of Ibadan.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday, the Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Maroof Akinwande, said that the truck skidded off the road at a sharp bend, spilling its content.

Akinwande said that the service received a distress call at exactly 20:07 p.m. from one Mr Adisa Kazeem.

He said that its personnel, led by ACFS Adeniyi Adesina, was promptly deployed to the scene of the incident.

“On getting there, a DAF tanker with registration no T17657LA (Lagos) with 50,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) had skidded off the road into a nearby gutter and its content was gushing out.

“The firemen quickly blanketed the spillage with chemical foam compound so as to neutralise the flammability of the content,” he said.

The chairman attributed the cause of the accident to loss of control when the driver was trying to navigate the bend in the road.

He added that both the driver and the motor boy were rescued alive, but the motor boy sustained minor injury on his shoulder.

Akinwande said that motor boy was immediately taken to a near-by hospital for medical treatment.

He said that personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and Amotekun Corps had since restored vehicular movement in the area.