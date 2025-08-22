Diesel price averaged N1,789.45 per litre in July – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports that the average retail price of a liter of diesel decreased from N1,813.81 in June 2025 to N1,789.45 in July.

The NBS said this in its Diesel Price Watch for July, released in Abuja on Friday.

The report stated that the July price of N1,789.45 per litre represented a 1.34 percent decrease from the N1,813.81 paid in June.

“On a year-on-year basis, the price increased by 29.72 per cent from the N1,379.48 per litre recorded in July 2024,” it said.

According to the state profile analysis, the report stated that the highest average price of diesel in July was recorded in Benue at N2,341.46 per liter, followed by Adamawa at N2,163.88 and Plateau at N2,029.71.

It said that the lowest price was recorded in Ondo State at N1,465.71 per litre, followed by Zamfara at N1,470.35, and Gombe State at N1,485.00.

“Analysis by zones showed that the South-South had the highest price of N1,941.98 per litre, while the South-West recorded the lowest price at N1,619.06,’’ it said.

Vanguard News