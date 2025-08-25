DICON- D7G reaffirm commitment to strengthening Africa, Nigeria’s defence

The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), in partnership with its global technical collaborator, D7G, has pledged to deepen its role in strengthening Africa’s defence architecture.

The announcement came during the 54 African Chiefs of Defence Summit held in Abuja, where representatives from all 54 African Union member states gathered to discuss regional security and indigenous defence production.

Major General Babatunde Ibrahim Alaya, Director-General of DICON, said the collaboration with D7G was aimed at boosting Nigeria’s military production capacity and supporting Africa’s collective security.

“We are not only building for Nigeria; we are building for Africa,” Alaya told delegates at the DICON-D7G exhibition stand.

According to him, the renewed partnership showcased a range of advanced military hardware, including infantry weapons, surveillance drones, armoured platforms, and naval equipment designed for African battlefields.

Also speaking, D7G’s Chief Executive Officer, Osman Chennar, emphasised the need for Africa to reduce reliance on foreign imports.

He described the DICON-D7G collaboration as a model for sustainable defence manufacturing on the continent.

“Africa deserves self-reliant defence capability. Our partnership with DICON shows that world-class military hardware can be produced in Africa, by Africans, for Africa,” Chennar said.

The summit highlighted the growing demand for regional cooperation in countering transnational threats across the Sahel, Gulf of Guinea and Horn of Africa.

The prominent role at the summit was noted by several African defence chiefs, who expressed interest in procurement partnerships with DICON and D7G.

Delegates agreed that with security challenges mounting, Africa must invest in its own solutions rather than depend entirely on external powers.

Public-private partnerships and joint innovation centres were identified as key drivers of industrial growth, with DICON-D7G leading the charge.

African Union officials commended Nigeria for providing leadership in the drive towards indigenous defence capability.

“Africa’s security must be built with African hands, and partnerships like DICON-D7G would be vital in turning that vision into reality.”