Diaspora diplomacy: Nigeria, Turkey explore ways to strengthen ties

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Memmet Poroy, has proposed a working collaboration between the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Diaspora Communities (YTB).

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, said in a statement that Poroy made the proposal at a strategic meeting with the NiDCOm Chairman, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja.

The newly appointed Turkish Ambassador stated that the Turks abroad are estimated at about 7.5 million, with 6.5 million residing in Europe and significant populations in the United States, noting the active participation of the Turkish diaspora in local politics and taking up key political offices across Europe.

Poroy expressed interest in learning more about the Nigerian diaspora, saying that it shares some similarities and unique characteristics with the Turkish diaspora, while acknowledging the challenges of obtaining exact figures.

He appreciated the impressive work NiDCOM had done in gathering demographic statistics via the diaspora portal as he stated that an understudy would improve their diaspora relations.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Dabiri-Erewa emphasised the similarities between the Nigerian and Turkish diaspora experiences.

She noted the importance of the new NiDCOM Diaspora Registration Portal, which aims to register Nigerians abroad to improve communication, support, and policy planning.

She also spoke about NiDCOM’s flagship programmes, including the Diaspora Investment Summit and the National Diaspora Day and Diaspora Merit Awards, which showcase success stories and encourage Nigerians abroad to contribute to national development.

Dabiri-Erewa underscored the need for improved media representation to highlight the positive contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora.

On the challenges facing Nigerian students in Northern Cyprus, Dabiri-Erewa called for urgent interventions, while the Ambassador proposed engaging the Embassy of Northern Cyprus in Turkey and pledged to facilitate further dialogue.

Both parties expressed strong interest in deepening collaboration and learning from each other’s diaspora policies, with the Ambassador affirming Turkey’s readiness to welcome the Nigerian delegation for future discussions.